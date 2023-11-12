Randy Savage once ripped off a drug dealer and left him unconscious, recalls WWE Hall of Famer (Exclusive)

"Macho Man" Randy Savage could be quite the 'savage' outside the ring as well, according to a WWE Hall of Famer's story.

Randy Savage made a name for himself in the pro wrestling business after joining the World Wrestling Federation, now World Wrestling Entertainment, in 1985, quickly rising through the ranks to become a star attraction. His various feuds with high-profile names like Hulk Hogan, Ricky "The Dragon" Steamboat, and so on helped him elevate in the global wrestling juggernaut.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's The Wrestling Time Machine podcast hosted by Mac Davis, the WWE Hall of Famer Teddy Long recalled a time when Dick Slater, Randy Savage, and he went to buy drugs in the West End of Atlanta. The deal apparently took a wild turn when Randy signaled Slater to choke out the dealer and steal everything.

"He [the dealer] saw him and he recognized him [Dick Slater], you know, cause' he was on TBS every weekend, you know, so he recognized him, he knew me, so he gets in our car and he says to 'em, 'Hey guys, not only do I have some weed, I got cocaine' and he pulls out this big bag of cocaine and he shows it to 'em. Well, I am sitting back there, I think Savage is in the front and Slater is in the back, and so, I look at Savage, and I see Savage nod his head at Slater. I didn't know what that meant, now I know what it meant," Teddy Long said. [6:03 - 6:39]

He went on:

"I saw Savage give him the office, and so just as the guy turned around, Slater hooked him right in a shoot sleeper hold. They put him to sleep right in this car, we took all of his stuff and we left him in his car asleep." [6:40 - 6:56]

The WWE Hall of Famer also commented on Vince McMahon

Teddy Long had been in WWE for a significant while, playing the role of an on-screen General Manager of SmackDown. According to him, Vince McMahon was apparently easy to work with.

Speaking on another episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's The Wrestling Time Machine podcast, he said:

"He is easy to work with if you understand him. You know what I mean, you gotta know when Vince comes in, all bullsh*t out of the way now. Stop it completely. Everything now needs to be professional, and that's what you do, and I'd rather [have] him come in and kick my stuff than anybody because if Vince comes and kicks it, if it's good, he is gone. If it ain't good, he is gonna tell you right there, 'Let's do it over.'" Teddy Long said. [8:34 - 8:55]

Vince McMahon is no longer the CEO of WWE, having stepped down after a rather scandalous issue. It remains to be seen what is next for him in the future.

What did you make of Teddy Long's story about Randy Savage? Sound off in the comments section below!

