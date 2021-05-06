Ranking all former key members of The Bullet Club

On May 3rd, 2021, the Bullet Club celebrated its eighth anniversary as a faction. The group formed initially by Finn Balor (fka Prince Devitt) in 2013, is still regarded as one of the best factions in all of professional wrestling.

Much like every other year, 2021 was no different for The Bullet Club, as the group celebrated a handful of big wins at the annual NJPW Wrestling Dontaku event. On the first day of action, faction members Tama Tonga and Tanga Loa failed to win their respective singles matches.

However, the show ended on a rather positive for The Bullet Club, with the group's frontrunner Jay White making history by winning the NEVER Openweight Championship. Switchblade's win over Hiroshi Tanahashi meant that he was also the first-ever Quadruple Champion in NJPW history.

While White has been highly successful with his tenure under The Bullet Club, one must not forget that the faction was once home to several top names from around the pro wrestling world.

Upon completion of the eighth year of The Bullet Club, this seems like the perfect time to look back on the key members of the group and the impact they had on the faction.

Without any further ado, let's get straight into it.

Honorable Mentions: Robbie Eagles and Cody Hall didn't excel much in the Bullet Club

Robbie Eagles with Taiji Ishimori

Cody Hall was once regarded as the young boy of The Bullet Club and accompanied The Elite to ringside mostly during their matches. Hall was a close spectator when the trio of Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks won the NEVER Openweight Six-Man Tag Team Championships.

However, Hall wasn't able to do much for himself in terms of success under The Bullet Club. By April 2016, the son of the legendary Scott Hall was let go by NJPW and he left The Bullet Club.

OFFICIAL – Robbie Eagles has left BULLET CLUB and joined CHAOS!



Read what happened in detail with pictures on the official NJPW English website!https://t.co/TYYmpvBW7d#njpw #njaus pic.twitter.com/EBKeP2tV2b — NJPW Global (@njpwglobal) July 1, 2019

Junior heavyweight star Robbie Eagles got off to a solid start with The Bullet Club and felt like a perfect fit for the faction. However, The Sniper of Skies' downfall in the group began after the arrival of El Phantasmo.

Eagles' tenure with The Bullet Club was almost similar to that of Cody Hall. The former IWGP Jr. Heavyweight Champion would eventually jump ship to CHAOS.

#8. Hangman Page was Bullet Club's breakout star

Hangman Page (left) with Adam Cole

Hangman Page is currently one of the top stars in All Elite Wrestling. However, if it wasn't for The Bullet Club, Page's ability as a singles wrestler probably would've gone unnoticed.

During his time with the faction, Page competed against the likes of Kazuchika Okada, Kota Ibushi, and even put on a show against Kenny Omega. However, in terms of success with the faction, Page didn't have too many reasons to celebrate.

