WWE Hall of Famer shares his favorite Triple H story

WWE Hall of Famer Road Dogg recently shed light on his favorite Triple H story.

It's no secret that The Game and Road Dogg have been friends for a long time. The two were part of the legendary D-Generation X faction. They've also previously spoken well of each other publicly.

In a recent interview with Inside The Ropes' Liam Alexander-Stewart, the former Intercontinental Champion said Hunter helped a lot of wrestlers with their struggles:

"So he has looked out for me since day one. He always has and I’ve always looked out for him as well. We’ve been friends for 30 years. He picked me up when I was down prior to that as well, I was just one of the guys he would carry to their room. So he’s got a special place in my heart and always will."

He further revealed his conversations with The Game when they didn't like WWE's creative plans. Road Dogg said they constantly reminded themselves to stay humble.

Road Dogg paid tribute to Triple H after the latter announced his in-ring retirement

Triple H announced his in-ring retirement on March 24, 2022. The former world champion decided not to wrestle anymore owing to his critical heart condition.

Speaking to Bill Apter of Sportskeeda, Road Dogg thanked him for believing in him when no one else did:

"There are so many little things that I could thank you for Hunter. And I will continue to do so... because you gave me so many opportunities and you always believed in me even when I did not believe in myself. I am with you on the bad heart... so we will grow all together my friend. And I will love you until the day that I die."

The Game appeared on Night 2 of WrestleMania to say goodbye to the crowd. He left his wrestling boots in the ring before signing off.

