“You always believed in me” - WWE legend shares tribute to Triple H

WWE legend Road Dogg has sent out a heartfelt message to Triple H, who announced his in-ring retirement last month. The Cerebral Assassin came out to the ring on the second night of WrestleMania 38 to leave his wrestling boots inside the ring as a final sign of his retirement.

Triple H has had one of the most decorated careers in WWE history. The Game won 14 world championships in his career and competed as part of two iconic WWE stables, D-Generation X and Evolution. Road Dogg was also a member of D-Generation X, and was able to win tag team gold while a member of the faction alongside Billy Gunn. The stable was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2019.

Road Dogg recently spoke to Bill Apter of Sportskeeda and sent out an emotional message to the King of Kings. The 52-year-old thanked his friend for having faith in him and helping him flourish in the wrestling industry.

"There are so many little things that I could thank you for Hunter. And I will continue to do so... because you gave me so many opportunities and you always believed in me even when I did not believe in myself. I am with you on the bad heart... so we will grow all together my friend. And I will love you until the day that I die." (00:13-00:35)

Matt Hardy comments on Triple H's retirement

Former WWE Superstar Matt Hardy gave his honest thoughts on The Game's retirement.

On the latest episode of the Extreme Life of Matt Hardy podcast, the former WWE Tag Team Champion stated that Triple H was one of the "smoothest" in-ring workers he encountered. He also said that he spoke to the legend when he learned about the latter's heart condition.

"It is what it is," said Hardy. "I mean we all have to retire one day. I don't remember, I reached out to him after I heard about his condition and spoke to him briefly. Obviously, I have known Paul for a very long time and worked with him many many times, and had good experiences with him. He is incredible in the ring. One of the smoothest workers you can be in the ring with. Really smart, student of the game, loves the business, obviously, I love this insane s**t so I bond with anybody else who has that much love for it." (H/T - Sportskeeda Wrestling)

Thank You Game For all the Memories & Your Epic Entrance We all Enjoyed Over the Years. One of My All time Favourite #WrestleMania #TripleH Came Out & Left his Boots in the Ring Signifying his RetirementThank You Game For all the Memories & Your Epic Entrance We all Enjoyed Over the Years. One of My All time Favourite #TripleH Came Out & Left his Boots in the Ring Signifying his Retirement 💔Thank You Game For all the Memories & Your Epic Entrance We all Enjoyed Over the Years. One of My All time Favourite ❤️ #WrestleMania https://t.co/NY5E1KMcFn

