Raquel Gonzalez set for WWE main roster call-up - report

Speculation about a potential debut for Raquel Gonzalez on WWE's main roster has circulated following a recent report on Wrestling Observer Live.

A main roster call-up has been expected by fans for some time, with Gonzalez even working dark matches before Raw and SmackDown. However, she recently reappeared on NXT TV.

Wrestling Observer's Bryan Alvarez theorizes that this is because Vince McMahon's promotion needs the numbers for its Women's Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic tournament.

"You know who showed up out of the blue? Raquel Gonzalez. She's on her way out, but they had to bring her back because they have a tournament coming up and they don't have any teams for it. So, they had to figure out who is going to be in this tournament." Alvarez said. (H/T RingsideNews)

Raquel Gonzalez has won everything there is to win in WWE NXT

Making her debut with the former black and gold brand in 2016, Gonzalez has had considerable success during her time with NXT.

She has enjoyed a reign with the NXT Women's Championship, defeating Io Shirai at NXT TakeOver: Stand & Deliver in April 2021. While paired with Dakota Kai, Gonzalez has also achieved tag team success, capturing the NXT Women's Tag Team Championships and winning the 2021 edition of the Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic.

Gonzalez dropped the NXT Women's Championship to Mandy Rose in October 2021.

When do you think Gonzalez will show up on WWE's main roster? Will she be in the women's Royal Rumble match?

