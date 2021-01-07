Raquel Gonzalez defeats Rhea Ripley in Last Woman Standing match at NXT New Year's Evil

In what can only be described as a brutal match, Raquel Gonzalez took it to Rhea Ripley and defeated the Nightmare in their Last Woman Standing match at New Year's Evil.

Gonzalez and Ripley have been at each other's throats for much of the last six months. They've fought before with the former NXT Women's Champion picking up the win. During the most recent WarGames match, Gonzalez pinned Io Shirai to pick up the win for her team.

A sign of the future?

During the build to the match at New Year's Evil, a history of the friendship between the two women was highlighted on last week's NXT. It painted their feud in a new light as they were initially friends starting in the black and gold brand together.

This Last Woman Standing match was pivotal for both women and they brought their best in the bout. Ripley and Gonzalez exchanged many brutal strikes, including the latter kicking the former NXT Women's Champion off the entrance stage and down some stairs.

The Nightmare returned the favor, tossing Gonzalez through a glass door backstage.

In addition to those spots, Rhea Ripley jumped off a set of lockers and put Gonzalez through a table. Dakota Kai returned to try and stack the odds against The Nightmare.

She attacked Ripley with a Kendo stick but her return wouldn't be so happy as the former NXT Women's Champion stuffed Kai into a locker like they were in high school.

In the end, Gonzalez put Rhea Ripley through part of the entrance ramp and answered the ten count before the former Women's Champion could get up. The win is perhaps the biggest in Big Mami Cool's career and could be a signal that she is up next for Io Shirai after Mercedes Martinez gets her crack at the NXT Women's Champion.

What does this mean for Rhea Ripley?

Is Rhea Ripley heading to the main roster?

Rhea Ripley's can also be interpreted in a few ways. One is that it was to propel Gonzalez even further up the card and towards that eventual NXT Women's Title match.

Another one is that Ripley is moving up to RAW or SmackDown and will be a part of the upcoming Royal Rumble. All that is certain is that it was a crazy match and both women shined.