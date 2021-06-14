Raquel Gonzalez retains the NXT Women's Championship in a hard-fought match

Raquel Gonzalez walked into NXT TakeOver: In Your House with all the confidence in the world. The NXT Women's Champion has been on a roll recently showcasing her dominance in all of her matches.

That being said, Gonzalez was in for a match tonight, as she had her toughest match yet against former NXT Women's Champion Ember Moon.

Moon came to the ring with a plan, to become the next champion and she did everything she could to achieve that goal. Raquel Gonzalez had a run for her money throughout the match as she was pushed to the limit by the War Goddess.

But Big Miami Cool, along with her trusty sidekick Dakota Kai, were just too much to handle for Ember Moon.

Despite putting in a heck of a performance and coming so close to being a two-time NXT Women's Champion, Raquel Gonzalez was too much for Moon as she pinned her for the three-count after hitting her with the Chingona Bomb.

It was a superb performance from both women, and will certainly be one the WWE Universe would love to see again.

Who could be Raquel Gonzalez's next challenger?

There can be no denying the dominance of Raquel Gonzalez. The NXT Women's Champion has looked unstoppable ever since she rose to the top of the division. She has shown her metal time and time again, against the toughest competition.

This includes the likes of Rhea Ripley, Io Shirai, Mercedes Martinez and now, Ember Moon. So the question arises as to who could pose a real challenge to Raquel Gonzalez?

Shotzi Blackheart could look to avenge Ember Moon's loss. Xia Li, who has had some amazing performances lately, is also not a bad shout for Raquel's next opponent.

Kay Lee Ray, who recently lost the NXT UK Women's Championship, could also make the move to NXT and challenge for the title.

Regardless of who she faces next, Raquel Gonzalez will be more than ready and will certainly rise to the challenge as she looks to have a long reign as NXT Women's Champion.

