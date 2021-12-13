"Always wanted to step into the ring with either one of them"- Top NXT star names Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair as dream opponents

Charlotte Flair and Becky Lynch are two of the biggest success stories in NXT history. As a result, it's no surprise that Raquel Gonzalez wants to face WWE's current women's champions one day.

Gonzalez reigned supreme after she beat Io Shirai for the NXT Women's Championship at NXT TakeOver: Stand And Deliver. She later lost the title to Mandy Rose in a Trick or Street Fight match due to Dakota Kai's interference. Still, Gonzalez remains one of the top stars in NXT.

In a recent interview with The Wrestling Inc. Daily, the former champion spoke about her goals moving forward. Among others, she hopes to face Becky Lynch or Charlotte Flair at some point.

“Watching Charlotte Flair and Becky Lynch go at it at Survivor Series was absolutely epic,” said Gonzalez. “I have always wanted to step into the ring with either one of them.... I think Rhea is amazing, she’s so talented...."

"To watch what she’s done with Charlotte Flair is an inspiration to the rest of us who are waiting for that opportunity," Gonzalez continued. "I would love to step into the ring with one of the OG Four Horsewomen.” (H/T: Wrestling Inc.)

For now, Gonzalez continues to shine on WWE NXT 2.0, and she was on the winning team of the women's WarGames Match at WWE NXT WarGames. Big Mami Cool subsequently confronted Mandy Rose and hinted at her intent to challenge for the title.

Charlotte Flair and Becky Lynch shared a wholesome moment

malath @beckysli the way char gave becky her belt😭 the way char gave becky her belt😭 https://t.co/1gdg5HaBQl

WWE SmackDown Women's Champion Charlotte Flair and RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch have had a rough few months. Their relationship has deteriorated in a public manner as both women have traded barbs in their storyline on TV. They also reportedly had a heated confrontation in real life.

The two champions competed in the same ring in a dark match after the latest episode of WWE Smackdown. Flair, Lynch, Bianca Belair and Sasha Banks squared off, and The Boss pinned The Man. But the real talking point came after the match.

Charlotte Flair walked past Lynch with both titles in her hand. While walking past Big Time Becks, The Queen handed the RAW Women's Championship to Lynch in a moment that took everyone by surprise. Could this be a sign that the two stars will eventually rekindle their relationship? Only time will tell.

What do you think about Gonzalez's comments? Sound off below.

