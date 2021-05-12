Raquel Gonzalez retains the Women's Championship on WWE NXT

Raquel Gonzalez successfully defended her Women's Championship against Mercedes Martinez tonight on WWE NXT.

The match was grounded and hard-hitting as the two women established their pace early on. Both women have similar styles, so the pace might have been slower than some prefer, but it was an entertaining title match.

The finish saw Raquel Gonzalez hit a one-armed powerbomb on Mercedes Martinez, picking up the victory and retaining her NXT Women's Championship.

With Martinez in the rearview mirror now, who will be next to challenge Gonzalez for her championship? There are quite a few options already in place.

Who is next in line for Raquel Gonzalez in WWE NXT?

First and foremost, Io Shirai is entitled to her rematch. It's only a matter of time until she and Gonzalez stand across the squared circle from one another once again.

NXT has also established newcomers Sarray and Franky Monet as essential puzzle pieces for the future of the women's division. Both women are more than capable of going toe-to-toe with Gonzalez.

Then there is the ultimate wild card, Gonzalez's current best friend in Dakota Kai. They have already placed the seeds of jealousy in recent weeks that NXT can go back to when they split this pairing up.

We've also already seen Kai turn on her best friend before, so it wouldn't be out of character to see her do it again. No matter who Gonzalez faces next, the NXT women's division is incredibly stacked, and the future is bright for the women in the black and gold brand.

Who do you think will be the next challenger for Raquel Gonzalez's NXT Women's Championship? Is there anyone currently on the roster you see taking the title from Gonzalez? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.