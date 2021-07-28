Huge betrayal on NXT as Raquel Gonzalez's next challenger emerges

There is no doubting that Raquel Gonzalez is the most dominant force in NXT's Women's Division. Big Mami Cool has destroyed every opponent put in front of her and has displayed her unwavering strength as NXT Women's Champion.

As Gonzalez expanded her control over the Women's Division, one person stood by her side, Dakota Kai. She has had Raquel Gonzalez's back ever since she made her debut in February last year.

Originally, Gonzalez served as Kai's bodyguard, and slowly things shifted to where the former took center stage.

It looks like this role reversal finally took its toll on Dakota Kai as she betrayed Raquel Gonzalez on this week's episode of NXT. She attacked her former bodyguard turned NXT Women's Champion from behind, laying her out in the middle of the ring.

The betrayal left Gonzalez considerably and obviously shocked, and all but confirmed the question that she had come out to ask. Who is Raquel Gonzalez's next challenger? The answer is: Dakota Kai.

Things will certainly be more interesting in the coming weeks, as it looks like WWE is setting up a clash between Gonzalez and Kai for the NXT Women's Championship at NXT TakeOver 36.

Raquel Gonzalez has defeated every opponent in the NXT Women's Division

Raquel Gonzalez has proven herself as one of the most dominant superstars to have ever performed on NXT. She has decimated almost every opponent that has stood before her.

Be it Rhea Ripley, Io Shirai, Mercedes Martinez, Ember Moon and more recently Xia Li, all of them have fallen to the might of Gonzalez.

With that in mind, it is hard to imagine Dakota Kai proving to be any challenge for Raquel Gonzalez. The NXT Women's Champion should be able to run through her former best friend with ease.

That being said, Kai will rely on her craftiness to give her the upper hand when she eventually challenges Gonzalez.

Regardless of the outcome of the match, this is personal now for both women. It will be intriguing to see how things progress with their segments and interactions in the next few weeks.

Edited by Kaushik Das