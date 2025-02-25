Raquel Rodriguez breaks silence after winning the WWE Women's Tag Team Titles with Liv Morgan on RAW

The Judgment Day duo, Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez, shockingly ended Bianca Belair and Naomi's title reign on WWE RAW this week. Rodriguez reacted to the big win with a bold social media message.

Ad

The main event of the Monday night show saw Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez battle Bianca Belair and Naomi in a back-and-forth encounter, with some shenanigans from Dominik Mysterio. In the end, Rodriguez slammed Naomi's head on the ring post, leading to The Miracle Kid getting the three-count.

After the title change, Raquel Rodriguez took to X (fka Twitter) to react to the official WWE account's post and claimed that she and Morgan are the "best to ever do it." This win marks the duo's third reign as the WWE Women's Tag Team Champions in the sports entertainment juggernaut. Rodriguez has also won the tag titles with Aliyah once.

Ad

Trending

"BEST TO EVER DO IT," tweeted Raquel Rodriguez.

Is this man the funniest man in wrestling?

Check out The Judgment Day member's tweet below:

Expand Tweet

Ad

It will be interesting to see if Bianca Belair and Naomi get another chance at reclaiming the tag team titles on the Road to WrestleMania 41. But before that, they will compete in the Women's Elimination Chamber match in Toronto, which also involves Liv Morgan.

Could Belair and Naomi take their frustrations out on Morgan inside the hellish structure? Only time will tell.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback