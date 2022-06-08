Former women's champion credits WWE Attitude Era star for helping her and Rhea Ripley improve

WWE Superstar Raquel Rodriguez has commented on how Scotty 2 Hotty has helped her and Rhea Ripley with their success.

Hotty was plying his trade as a trainer at the promotion's Performance Center until he left last year. Since joining WWE, Ripley and Rodriguez have trained under the Attitude Era legend's guidance. The training seems to have helped them carve their path on the roster.

The former NXT Women's Champion recently appeared on Ryan Satin's Out Of Character podcast. Rodriguez explained that Hotty did a splendid job helping her and Ripley with their in-ring movements.

"I got to work with Scotty 2 Hotty and Scotty is a huge entertainer and he really brought out something in both Rhea [Ripley] and I. We’ve said it multiple times, he brought something out in us that we were missing and that was the entertainment part and he helped us with our movement in the ring and the aspects of our characters and stuff like that. It was really, really insightful to be in his class and to be able to work with him and with some of the athletes that were in there as well." (H/T - Post Wrestling)

This week, Ripley became the number one contender for the RAW Women's Championship after defeating Liv Morgan, Alexa Bliss, and Doudrop in a flat four-way match. Meanwhile, Rodriguez recently received a big push, which saw her battle with Ronda Rousey. Though the Baddest Woman on the planet won, it was the 31-year-old who mostly dominated the bout.

Raquel Rodriguez comments on her name change in WWE

During the same appearance, the former NXT Women's Tag Team Champion commented on her last name being changed from Gonzalez to Rodriguez in WWE.

She stated that initially, she did not want to change her last name. However, she liked that the company decided to go with something Hispanic.

"I wanted to keep Gonzalez because it represented me. It represents my legacy because it's my real last name. It's the name that my dad used while he was wrestling throughout his career, but I wasn't upset about it. I'm glad that they still gave me something hispanic, Rodriguez, I'm grateful that I got something that is R and R."

Rodriguez is now beginning to make her mark as one of the top stars on the main roster. It will be interesting to see how WWE books her on the blue brand from now on.

