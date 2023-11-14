Raquel Rodriguez, Dakota Kai, and several other WWE Superstars react to Liv Morgan's positive update

Liv Morgan recently updated her followers on social media about what's going on in her life. Several WWE superstars, such as Raquel Rodriguez and Dakota Kai, reacted to Morgan's post.

The former SmackDown Women's Champion has been out of action since possibly re-injuring her left shoulder in August. Rhea Ripley attacked her as a way to write her off television.

Morgan initially injured her shoulder on the May 12 episode of WWE SmackDown but returned a month later. It was initially feared as a torn rotator cuff, but that kind of injury requires more recovery time.

Amid her recent absence, Morgan shared an update to her followers on Instagram by sharing several images, including animals on her farm and some of the vegetables she harvested. She currently lives on a farm called Wonderland Ranch in Florida.

"Hello, everyone," Morgan said. "I hope you had a great day. I've had a great day."

Several WWE Superstars, such as Raquel Rodriguez, Dakota Kai, Piper Niven, Cathy Kelley, and Kayla Braxton, reacted to Morgan's update by liking the post.

WWE Superstars react to Liv Morgan's update

Update on Liv Morgan's return from injury

In a Q&A with Mike Johnson of PW Insider, a fan asked for an update on Liv Morgan's potential return.

Johnson confirmed that Morgan was recently evaluated by WWE's medical team, and she's still just waiting to get cleared.

"The last I heard was that she was getting evaluated sometime this month to determine where she is medically now vs. when she got hurt," Johnson wrote. "It's pretty logical to say that she will then be informed what the next course of action is, if anything. Whether that means she is cleared or needs additional medical treatment, therapy, etc. it all depends on how that evaluation goes."

Morgan will return to a very loaded women's division on WWE RAW. Nevertheless, she remains a popular superstar and continues to improve her skills.

Do you think Liv Morgan will confront Rhea Ripley once she returns from her injury? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

