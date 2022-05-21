Raquel Rodriguez faced off against Shotzi on SmackDown

On the latest episode of SmackDown, Raquel Rodriguez went up against Shotzi after competing for the title against Ronda Rousey last week.

Prior to their match, Raquel and Shotzi had a backstage altercation where the former NXT Superstar accused Rodriguez of stealing her spot for a title shot against The Baddest Woman on the Planet.

The match started with both women yelling at each other. Shotzi claimed that she should have been a champion, while Raquel seemingly replied by calling her a joke. Both of them traded blows, but the former NXT Women's Champion overpowered her opponent and drove Shotzi to the corner of the ring.

The rest of the match saw Raquel dominating her opponent, throwing Shotzi around the ring with ease. The latter managed to gain momentum by using her technicalities, as she put Raquel in a disadvantageous position on the ropes.

Shotzi then put her opponent in a chokehold, but she was again overpowered

At the end of the match, Raquel showed off her athleticism by launching herself from the second rope. She then showcased her strength by slamming Shotzi onto the mat with only one hand before pinning her for the win.

After two impressive performances in consecutive weeks on SmackDown, it remains to be seen what is in store for Rodriguez. It will also be interesting to see whether she gets another shot at Ronda Rousey's title.

