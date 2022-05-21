×
Create
Notifications

Raquel Rodriguez faced off against Shotzi on SmackDown

WWE SmackDown Superstar Raquel Rodriguez
WWE SmackDown Superstar Raquel Rodriguez
Hazel S. Pagador
Hazel S. Pagador
CONTRIBUTOR
visit
Modified May 21, 2022 08:41 AM IST
News

On the latest episode of SmackDown, Raquel Rodriguez went up against Shotzi after competing for the title against Ronda Rousey last week.

Prior to their match, Raquel and Shotzi had a backstage altercation where the former NXT Superstar accused Rodriguez of stealing her spot for a title shot against The Baddest Woman on the Planet.

The match started with both women yelling at each other. Shotzi claimed that she should have been a champion, while Raquel seemingly replied by calling her a joke. Both of them traded blows, but the former NXT Women's Champion overpowered her opponent and drove Shotzi to the corner of the ring.

The rest of the match saw Raquel dominating her opponent, throwing Shotzi around the ring with ease. The latter managed to gain momentum by using her technicalities, as she put Raquel in a disadvantageous position on the ropes.

Shotzi then put her opponent in a chokehold, but she was again overpowered

At the end of the match, Raquel showed off her athleticism by launching herself from the second rope. She then showcased her strength by slamming Shotzi onto the mat with only one hand before pinning her for the win.

😲@RaquelWWE #SmackDown https://t.co/3DJL2KpHsf
Also Read Article Continues below

After two impressive performances in consecutive weeks on SmackDown, it remains to be seen what is in store for Rodriguez. It will also be interesting to see whether she gets another shot at Ronda Rousey's title.

Is Roman Reigns vs. The Rock likely to happen? We asked Paul Heyman himself here.

Edited by Debottam Saha
Article image

Go to article

Quick Links:

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Write For Us
Stories
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Writer Awards
Editor Awards
Careers
Tech Blog
Edition:
English
हिन्दी