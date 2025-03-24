Raquel Rodriguez makes bold prediction ahead of major title match on WWE RAW

This week's episode of Monday Night RAW will feature a stacked card, with John Cena and Cody Rhodes appearing on the show. Meanwhile, Raquel Rodriguez will face Lyra Valkyria for the Women's Intercontinental Championship. One-half of the Women's Tag Team Champions recently took to X/Twitter to share a bold prediction ahead of her title match.

Raquel Rodriguez made her long-awaited return to WWE at the 2024 Bad Blood Premium Live Event. Upon her arrival, she helped Liv Morgan retain the Women's World Championship against Rhea Ripley. Since then, she has been working with The Miracle Kid as part of The Judgment Day. The duo recently secured the Women's Tag Team Title.

Ahead of her Women's Intercontinental Championship match against Lyra Valkyria tonight, Big Mami Cool made a bold prediction in an X/Twitter post.

"God didn’t bless me with these two big beautiful shoulders to only carry one title; see you tonight Glasgow! #RawOnNetflix," Rodriguez tweeted.

It will be interesting to see if Rodriguez can become the second Women's Intercontinental Champion in history. However, standing in her way is Lyra Valkyria, who cannot be underestimated.

Penta to challenge for the Intercontinental Championship on WWE RAW in Glasgow

On Instagram, RAW general manager Adam Pearce announced that Penta will lock horns with Bron Breakker for the Intercontinental Championship. El Zero Miedo made his intentions clear on last week's episode of the red show when he announced that he would be coming after the workhorse title.

In the main event of last week's show, Bron Breakker defeated Finn Balor to successfully defend his championship. After the match, Breakker and Penta came face to face with each other, teasing a potential WrestleMania match.

With the two men going head-to-head against each other tonight, it will be interesting to see who walks out of Glasgow with the gold.

