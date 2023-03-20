Raquel Rodriguez recalls having to cosplay for a special battle royal

Raquel Rodriguez recalled the time she dressed up as Nacho Libre for a NXT Halloween battle royal.

Raquel Rodriguez is one of WWE’s hottest prospects and a former NXT Women’s Champion. She made her main roster debut on SmackDown last year and even became one half of the WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions with Aliyah. But before she reached the top of the mountain, she had some fun moments in NXT, especially during Halloween.

During a recent interview with Fightful, Rodriguez recalled how she dressed up as Nacho Libre during one of the brand's special battle royals.

"You know the people who choose the costumes are usually us. All creativity is all put on us for when it comes to those moments, so sometimes you choose to dress up like current Superstars, past Superstars, there's random animals and things. You know for an example, I think the best thing about these Battle Royals was that whatever you were dressing up as or whoever you were dressing up as, that was so much fun to emulate their — those characteristics into the match like if you had a baby, you could act like a baby the whole time," said Raquel Rodriguez.

She continued:

"I know Rhea Ripley and Lacey Evans I think they dressed up as Montez Ford, as Streets Profits and they were out there dancing and doing all Street Profits moves, I was like this is amazing. It's so much fun. I was Nacho Libre one of those years because I was like this just fits me." [H/T Wrestling Inc.]

Freddie Prinze Jr. highlights how WWE "took care" of Raquel Rodriguez

Raquel Rodriguez has been considered the future of the women's division for many years now. Hence, it should come as no surprise that she was the favorite to win the Elimination Chamber match earlier this year.

While that didn't happen, Freddie Prinze Jr. noted on his Wrestling with Freddie podcast that WWE ensured that she looked strong coming out of that match as it took two women to eliminate her.

"I think young women are gonna look up to her [Raquel Rodriguez]. She does not look like the Barbie doll girls out there. She is tall, broad, big, strong, you can tell she lifts like crazy the way she was tossing around the girls out there."

He continued:

"Just her body in general, she's not jacked, she's big. She's a powerful-looking presence in there. And the story told to get her out of the match was just awesome. It was kick, kick, kick, kick, kick, back and forth, and then a double leg pin from two wrestlers to get you. So I think they took care of her really well," said Freddie. [From 5:00 - 5:38]

Liv Morgan Fanpage @LivIsLife201 Teams with Raquel Rodriguez vs Tegan Nox and Emma, SmackDown March 17th Teams with Raquel Rodriguez vs Tegan Nox and Emma, SmackDown March 17th https://t.co/To8u1rqtvn

It's good to see that WWE is taking care of Rodriguez's booking so that she looks strong when they decide to push her.

Do you think Raquel Rodriguez will become the Women's Champion? Sound off in the comments section.

A current Champion in WWE just challenged Stone Cold Steve Austin. More details right here.

Poll : 0 votes