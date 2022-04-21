Raquel Rodriguez reveals the contradictory advice she was given on SmackDown following main roster callup

There are definitely changes in Raquel Rodriguez's demeanor between NXT and the WWE main roster.

Raquel Rodriguez (FKA Raquel Gonzalez) was called up to the SmackDown roster following WrestleMania 38. In doing so, there has already been a major change to the way her character is portrayed.

The former NXT Women's Champion was a guest on this morning's episode of Busted Open Radio with Tommy Dreamer and Bully Ray to discuss all things WWE. When asked about her recent call-up to the SmackDown roster, Rodriguez revealed a massive change in how she was told to present herself compared to NXT.

"When I first started at the PC, a lot of the coaches like Matt Bloom always got mad at me for constantly walking around the PC and smiling," Raquel Rodriguez said. "He's like, 'You have to learn how to stop smiling. You gotta stop smiling and be intimidating.' I get so excited about being in this position because it's something I always wanted and I sacrificed and worked hard for. I can't help but smile. Coming up to SmackDown, I was fully ready not to smile and be this intimidating bad mother trucker, but the thing they asked from me was to smile." [H/T: Fightful]

Raquel Rodriguez on getting the call-up to SmackDown

Rodriguez was asked how it felt to get the call-up to SmackDown following WrestleMania 38, and it was evident in her response that she was very excited about the opportunity. It's clear that she's ready to prove to everyone that she belongs on the WWE main roster.

"It was every emotion you can think of. I've been at the PC since late 2016 and have been training," Raquel Rodriguez said. "I didn't have my debut until 2020 with Dakota Kai. It's been a long journey for me. I did college basketball before that and trying to find my way back into this world that I wanted to be a part of so much because my father was a wrestler as well, I'm a second-generation wrestler, it was something that felt like a long time coming, but it was quickly squashed because I know this is not a moment to settle or stop working hard. This is a moment to keep proving myself and to everyone that I do belong on SmackDown." [H/T: Fightful]

