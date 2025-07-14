Raquel Rodriguez seen with another female WWE star after replacing Liv Morgan with Roxanne Perez

Raquel Rodriguez was seen with WWE Superstar Zelina Vega in one of her recent social media posts. The Judgment Day member has recently started teaming up with Roxanne Perez after Liv Morgan's untimely injury.

Ad

Rodriguez and Perez are also the reigning WWE Women's Tag Team Champions. The heel stable kept the titles after Finn Balor requested General Managers Nick Aldis and Adam Pearce not to take the titles off The Judgment Day. Perez officially replaced Morgan as the champion using the Freebird Rule and, alongside Rodriguez, she successfully defended the titles at Evolution 2025 in a Fatal Four-Way.

Meanwhile, on Instagram, Rodriguez shared photos with Zelina Vega, whom she referred to as her "Mystery Labubu." The two Hispanic superstars are good friends off-camera.

Ad

Trending

"Found me the Mystery Labubu," wrote Rodriguez.

Check out Rodriguez's Instagram below:

Ad

Kevin Nash criticised Raquel Rodriguez's in-ring work

WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash called out Raquel Rodriguez's in-ring work, claiming that she was working too "small" in the ring.

Speaking on his Kliq This podcast, Nash expressed his frustration with the reigning Women's Tag Team Champions' in-ring style. He said:

“I get pi**ed off at her because she always works down. She works small. I’ll see her selling and she’ll make herself small instead of staying up and selling big, like moving your hands this way instead of dropping so you can get drop down to them. They got to teeter to knock you off your fu**ing base when you’re that much bigger than them." [H/T: PWMania]

Ad

You can check out his comments in the video below:

Ad

Raquel Rodriguez and Roxanne Perez retained the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships in a Fatal Four-Way Match at the Evolution Premium Live Event. They defeated Alexa Bliss & Charlotte, Sol Ruca & Zaria, and Kairi Sane & Asuka (The Kabuki Warriors).

Rodriguez and Perez's next challengers for the Women's Tag Team Championship are yet to be revealed. Expect a lot to unfold on tonight's Monday Night RAW after Evolution.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Soumik Datta Soumik Datta is a professional wrestling journalist who has been following the business for more than a decade.



In 2017, Soumik joined the Sportskeeda Wrestling team and is best known for his work with the WWE team. He has previously contributed to the Sportskeeda AEW, MMA, and the football team where he specifically covered the Major League Soccer.



In 2024, Soumik crossed 50 million reads for Sportskeeda WWE. While working under Sportskeeda MMA, he interviewed prominent UFC fighters, including Justin Gaethje, Sean O'Malley, and Cory Sandhagen, among others. He is also being followed by John Cena on X (formerly Twitter).



Apart from his love for professional wrestling, Soumik also watches Football and has been a lifelong follower of Liverpool FC and Mohun Bagan. He has also been following the Indian Super League and remains the only content creator to have traveled across India to watch 7 ISL Matches in 7 Days, a video which currently sits at 26K views on his YouTube channel. His channel currently amasses over 120K views.



As aforementioned, Soumik also likes to make content for his YouTube channel and travel to various places either with family, friends, or solo, or go on road trips.



(Go SUBSCRIBE to his channel while you're at it): https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCfkg4VnUC7sLNc5jEzVYgOQ



Email: [email protected]

Twitter: @Thesoumikdatta9



Follow his Sportskeeda profile for wrestling news and content and subscribe to his YouTube channel. Know More

Triple H hates these wrestlers? - Check out now!