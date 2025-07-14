Raquel Rodriguez seen with another female WWE star after replacing Liv Morgan with Roxanne Perez

Raquel Rodriguez was seen with WWE Superstar Zelina Vega in one of her recent social media posts. The Judgment Day member has recently started teaming up with Roxanne Perez after Liv Morgan's untimely injury.
Rodriguez and Perez are also the reigning WWE Women's Tag Team Champions. The heel stable kept the titles after Finn Balor requested General Managers Nick Aldis and Adam Pearce not to take the titles off The Judgment Day. Perez officially replaced Morgan as the champion using the Freebird Rule and, alongside Rodriguez, she successfully defended the titles at Evolution 2025 in a Fatal Four-Way.
Meanwhile, on Instagram, Rodriguez shared photos with Zelina Vega, whom she referred to as her "Mystery Labubu." The two Hispanic superstars are good friends off-camera.
"Found me the Mystery Labubu," wrote Rodriguez.
Check out Rodriguez's Instagram below:
Kevin Nash criticised Raquel Rodriguez's in-ring work
WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash called out Raquel Rodriguez's in-ring work, claiming that she was working too "small" in the ring.
Speaking on his Kliq This podcast, Nash expressed his frustration with the reigning Women's Tag Team Champions' in-ring style. He said:
“I get pi**ed off at her because she always works down. She works small. I’ll see her selling and she’ll make herself small instead of staying up and selling big, like moving your hands this way instead of dropping so you can get drop down to them. They got to teeter to knock you off your fu**ing base when you’re that much bigger than them." [H/T: PWMania]
You can check out his comments in the video below:
Raquel Rodriguez and Roxanne Perez retained the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships in a Fatal Four-Way Match at the Evolution Premium Live Event. They defeated Alexa Bliss & Charlotte, Sol Ruca & Zaria, and Kairi Sane & Asuka (The Kabuki Warriors).
Rodriguez and Perez's next challengers for the Women's Tag Team Championship are yet to be revealed. Expect a lot to unfold on tonight's Monday Night RAW after Evolution.
