"I'm not here to just be played with"- Raquel Rodriguez sends a bold message to the WWE women's division

WWE Superstar Raquel Rodriguez had some tough words for her fellow roster members after going toe-to-toe with Ronda Rousey on SmackDown last week.

The former NXT Champion made her main roster debut last month after dominating WWE's third brand for around two years. While she was unable to usurp Ronda on the blue brand last week, she pushed the Baddest Woman on the Planet to her limit, earning her respect in the process.

Speaking about her main roster run on the latest edition of The Bump, Raquel stated that the female locker room should not make the mistake of taking her lightly:

"I hope I set the message that I'm not here to just be played with and to be joked around with. If you're going to take my smile for what it is, which is me being nice and polite and welcoming because that's how I would want other people to be, great. But the second that you turn on me or disrespect me in any way, I will throw hands. I will get down and it will not be pretty at all," she said. [21:29 to 21:51]

Check out the complete edition of The Bump below:

WWE Veteran Dutch Mantell recently criticized Raquel Rodriguez's character on the main roster

Raquel Rodriguez was one of the most intimidating women during her time on NXT. She was presented as a menacing figure and was a one-time NXT Women's Champion and two-time NXT Women's Tag Team champion during her stint with the former black and gold brand.

However, her character was tweaked a bit after making her main roster debut as she was often spotted with a big smile and friendly nature backstage. The change did not sit well with Dutch Mantell, who slammed the company's booking of the powerhouse.

Here's what the wrestling veteran had to say on Sportskeeda Wrestling's SmackTalk:

"She walked down the aisle with no personality, just a big smile. Then got in the ring and the match was okay but I think they're going to have to do more with that girl because she's a big girl to start off with. So, if they're going to push her, they should put her with big dogs quick to get her started. She is a big, impressive-looking girl, but it's the story they put her in."

Raquel responded to the criticisms in the best way as she put on an excellent match against Ronda Rousey. The former NXT Champion was inches away from victory but The Rowdy One ultimately had the last laugh.

It'll be interesting to see how WWE books the powerhouse moving forward. With Charlotte Flair out of action for a while, Raquel Rodriguez could take her position as one of the top women in the division.

If you use any quotes from the article, please credit WWE's The Bump with H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for transcription.

Is Roman Reigns vs. The Rock likely to happen? We asked Paul Heyman himself here.

Edited by Prem Deshpande