Raquel Rodriguez sends a message to WWE referee after her loss to Rhea Ripley in a Street Fight at Night of Champions

Raquel Rodriguez sent a message to WWE referee Danilo Anfibio after losing to Rhea Ripley at the Night of Champions Premium Live Event.
The two superstars crossed paths in a Street Fight in Saudi Arabia. Rodriguez's ally, Roxanne Perez, interfered during the match in an attempt to help The Judgment Day member get her hand raised against Mami, but was unsuccessful.
On Instagram, Rodriguez shared a series of photos from Night of Champions and also sent a message to Anfibio, taking a subtle dig at him in the process.
"Made ya flinch @wwe_danilo 😎 #WWENOC," wrote Rodriguez.
One wrong move ruined his entire WWE career - Watch Now!
Check out Rodriguez's post on Instagram:
Rhea Ripley confirmed her new direction after defeating Raquel Rodriguez at WWE Night of Champions
Rhea Ripley confirmed that she suffered bruised ribs after her collision with Raquel Rodriguez at WWE Night of Champions. However, The Eradicator is more than happy to rub off her injury, as she got her hand raised against her former friend-turned-rival.
Speaking on the Night of Champions post-show, Ripley had this to say about Rodriguez:
"Honestly, I've felt better. The ribs are a bit bruised from the kendo (stick), and just like everything that went out there tonight, we left our bodies on the line, and we went out there and put on that match. So, I'm definitely going to be sore tomorrow, and I'm sore right now, but it's all worth it because I got to kick Raquel's a**."
Ripley's direction after her win over Rodriguez is expected to be revealed on the upcoming episode of Monday Night RAW. Meanwhile, the latter is still without a tag team partner amid the absence of the injured Liv Morgan.
The future of the Women's Tag Team Championship also needs to be decided, with a large portion of fans expecting Roxanne Perez to potentially replace Morgan as Rodriguez's new tag team partner.
These WWE moments were totally off-script - Check now!