Rhea Ripley seemingly confirms her new direction following Night of Champions win

Rhea Ripley seemingly confirmed a new direction following her impressive victory at WWE Night of Champions. The Eradicator competed in a Street Fight at the PLE today in Saudi Arabia.

Ad

The former Women's World Champion defeated Raquel Rodriguez in a grueling match at WWE Night of Champions 2025. Ripley was interviewed by Jackie Redmond and Byron Saxton after the event and noted that her ribs weren't feeling great following her battle with Raquel Rodriguez.

"Honestly, I've felt better. The ribs are a bit bruised from the kendo (stick), and just like everything that went out there tonight, we left our bodies on the line, and we went out there and put on that match. So, I'm definitely going to be sore tomorrow, and I'm sore right now, but it's all worth it because I got to kick Raquel's a**," said Ripley.

Ad

Trending

Jackie Redmond then discussed Ripley's championship pursuits and asked if she had a message for the rest of the locker room. Rhea Ripley noted that she was just getting started, seemingly suggesting that she had her sights set on becoming champion again.

One wrong move ended his WWE career - Watch Now!

"My message to the rest of the women's locker room is watch out. I'm a 28-year-old veteran and I'm just getting started," she added.

Ad

You can check out the video below:

Ad

Ripley hasn't held a title since losing the Women's World Championship to IYO SKY on the episode of WWE RAW following Elimination Chamber 2025.

Bill Apter reacts to Rhea Ripley's match at WWE Night of Champions

Legendary wrestling journalist Bill Apter shared his thoughts on Rhea Ripley's victory over Raquel Rodriguez at WWE Night of Champions.

During an exclusive chat with Sportskeeda Wrestling, Apter noted that he had never seen Ripley take such a beating in a match. The veteran added that the Street Fight at the PLE was on par with some of the men's matches he had seen in the past.

Ad

"I've never seen Rhea Ripley take such a beating. I've never seen such power from a woman like Raquel Rodriguez. The two of them, this was like a, you know, they called it a Street Fight, and it was an incredible, tough match." Bill added, "You could put this up against any Street Fight with two men, and it would probably equal or better than some of the men's Street Fights. This match was incredible. Raquel Rodriguez is extremely underrated."

Ad

Ad

It will be interesting to see what WWE has planned for Rhea Ripley on RAW following her victory at Night of Champions.

If you use the quotes from the first half of this article, please credit Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Robert Lentini Robert Lentini is a writer from Boston, MA.



He joined Sportskeeda Wrestling in 2022. Robert spent six years at SEScoops covering RAW, Dynamite, SmackDown, and Rampage as well. Know More

These WWE moments were totally off-script - Check now!