"He’s heard me cry" - Raquel Rodriguez gets emotional about her parents' reaction to her SmackDown call-up

Former NXT Women's Champion Raquel Rodriguez fought back tears while talking about her parents' reaction to her call-up.

Rodriguez has been making enormous waves in the women's division ever since arriving on NXT. On top of being a former NXT Champion, she is also a two-time NXT Women's Tag Team Champion and winner of the Women's Dusty RhodesTag Team Classic alongside Dakota Kai.

Big Mami Cool was officially promoted to SmackDown on April 8th, the week after WrestleMania 38. Speaking to Rick Ucchino on the Bleav in Pro Wrestling Podcast, Rodriguez opened up about spending WrestleMania weekend with her family:

“I was just with my family all weekend. So, already I was very emotional, not only getting to perform in front of them, but being able to like hang out with my niece and I got to have a little slumber party with my niece. So, it was a whole weekend just full of lots of emotions and happy emotions and love. And I was on my way back and I get the call and they tell me about SmackDown. I’m like, ‘Oh my God, what do I do?’ And of course the first thing I do is I call my dad. I call my dad and my mom and I let them know.”

The former NXT Women's Champion went on to describe how much her success meant to her parents, who have supported her throughout her career:

“They just immediately start crying because they, they totally understand. You know, it’s been five to six years for me, since I moved from Texas, the farthest away from my home state. And my family is so very, very close. Like, I talk to my dad every day. So he’s heard every struggle I’ve been going through. Every doubt I’ve ever had. My dad has heard me cry in the mornings. He’s heard me cry at night,” Raquel said fighting back tears. “Sorry, I’m getting emotional. I’m so emotional right now.” (H/T - Rick Ucchino of Cageside Seats)

The past few weeks have been an emotional rollercoaster for Raquel Rodriquez. She won the NXT Women's Tag Team Championship, reunited with Dakota Kai and received a main roster call-up.

Raquel Rodriguez reflects upon her time in NXT

In less than three years, Raquel Rodriguez became a key player and a driving force in the NXT women's division. Speaking to Rick Ucchino on the Bleav in Pro Wrestling Podcast, Rodriguez opened up about her time on NXT:

"This is what I’ve been waiting for. It’s what I’ve worked for. This is what all the sacrifices are for. But I definitely took that moment (getting called-up) and I squashed it right away, because I was like, this doesn’t mean you made it. This doesn’t mean that it’s over. You know what I mean? Like this is where the work begins and this is where you really have to start hustling.” (H/T - Rick Ucchino of Cageside Seats)

During her time with NXT, Raquel Rodriguez proved her love and determination for the industry. The 31-year-old is yet to make her SmackDown in-ring debut, but fans are already excited to watch the next chapter of her career unfold.

Do you think Raquel Rodriguez will dethrone Charlotte Flair as the SmackDown Women's Champion? Let us know what you think in the comment section!

Edited by Jacob Terrell