Raquel Rodriguez shares heartfelt message ahead of WWE RAW

Raquel Rodriguez has delivered a heartfelt message to the WWE Universe ahead of tonight's RAW.

The Judgment Day's Rhea Ripley defended the Women's World Championship against Raquel Rodriguez in the main event of last week's episode of RAW. Ripley successfully defended the title against Rodriguez at Payback on September 2nd after Dominik Mysterio interfered in the match. Dominik Mysterio was banned from ringside for last week's main event, but Ripley still emerged victorious.

Nia Jax returned to the company last week and attacked Rodriguez ringside. Jax hit her with a Samoan Drop, and Ripley followed it up with the Riptide for the pinfall victory. Jax then attacked Ripley after the match as RAW went off the air.

Ahead of tonight's show, the 32-year-old took to Instagram to deliver a heartfelt message. Rodriguez noted that it was National Hispanic Heritage Month and shared a video of her experiences over the years.

"Your individuality is important, but so is belonging. Recognize the parts of your culture that have shaped your past, and the parts you want to carry with you into the future. – Sol Peralta #hispanicheritagemonth #somoslacultura #puro956," she wrote.

Raquel Rodriguez sends warning after last week's episode of WWE RAW

Raquel Rodriguez delivered a warning to Women's World Champion Rhea Ripley and Nia Jax following WWE RAW last week.

Rodriguez broke her silence on social media following the loss and pointed out that she is yet to have a match against Ripley that had a fair ending. Ripley has relied on outside interference in both matches against her to retain the Women's World Championship.

Raquel also warned Nia Jax that she messed with the wrong woman in the RAW locker room.

"Well…I see this match just isn’t gonna have a fair ending one way or the other. @RheaRipley_WWE see you down the line. @LinaFanene you messed with the wrong Chingona…" she wrote.

Expand Tweet

Rodriguez gave Ripley her toughest challenge yet as Women's World Champion, but The Eradicator was still able to retain. It will be interesting to see what WWE has planned for Raquel Rodriguez on RAW moving forward.

Did you enjoy the rivalry between Ripley and Rodriguez on RAW? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.