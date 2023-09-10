Raquel Rodriguez on being an underdog in massive title match against Rhea Ripley 

Rhea Ripley successfully defended her Women’s World Championship against Raquel Rodriguez at WWE Payback with some help from Dominik Mysterio. Raquel will get another chance at the title next week on RAW.

In a bid to even things out for the challenger, Mysterio will be banned from ringside. In what seems to be her final opportunity for Rhea’s title, the former NXT Women’s Champion is completely focused on herself.

With all the odds against her, the challenger understands everything she will have to overcome in order to be champion. However, she isn't fazed by the challenge before the big match. She understands that while she is the underdog in the match, she is up for the challenge. You can read her thoughts on the match in her own words below from the "Short and to the Point" podcast.

"I think the underdog is always underestimated but its such a good story and such a good place to be in because the only way an underdog can go up. Rhea has been the most dominant woman in the RAW women’s division and I haven’t had my moment and I feel like this is my moment," said Raquel (15:06-15:32)

Raquel Rodriguez on how she will use lessons from NXT in title match with Rhea Ripley

In the same interview, Raquel was asked about how the lessons she learned during her time in the Performance Center as a member of the company’s development brand will hold her in good stead in the match against the Australian champion.

According to Raquel Rodriguez, she will keep all the people who have helped her journey in her mind when she steps in the ring.

“I’m lucky I get to stay in touch with a lot of people who have helped me on my journey, like Scotty 2 Hotty. I just talked to him a few days ago and its incredible to see us here. We’ve all come full circle. Either way, going into this week, I feel like a winner already cause its been quite a journey for me.” Said Raquel (16:21-16:40)

Raquel Rodriguez looks primed for her match next week and is looking to overcome all the odds against her to complete her dream of being Women’s World Champion.

