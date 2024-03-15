Raquel Rodriguez undergoing treatment for serious health condition

WWE star Raquel Rodriguez is currently undergoing treatment for a major health condition.

Rodriguez's career was on a meteoric rise when she got injured last year. The injury derailed her career for several months. However, she managed to make a comeback after a two-month hiatus on the January 19 episode of RAW, where she qualified for the Elimination Chamber match by winning a Last Chance Battle Royal.

Following the Elimination Chamber, she competed in a match against Chelsea Green and hasn't been seen on WWE television since then.

Recently, Raquel took to social media to let fans know that she is undergoing Hyperbaric Oxygen Therapy to treat Mast Cell Activation Syndrome (MCAS).

"Living for that chamber life! On my healing journey and finally getting to test out the Hyperbaric Oxygen therapy 😮‍💨🫁 what do yall think? I plan on sharing all the new technology I’m learning about to help heal myself and hopefully help others too @revive_biotech #hyperbaricchambertherapy"

Raquel Rodriguez had an emotional message for the fans detailing her condition

Raquel Rodriguez was diagnosed with MCAS back in January 2024. However, she has been working through her condition and even competed at WWE Elimination Chamber.

Raquel spoke about her condition before her match at WWE Elimination Chamber and had a message for the fans.

"Being able to get back in the ring Monday meant so much to me. This has been a long couple of months. This didn’t just take a toll on my body but it took a big hit to my mental health. I isolated myself and I’m grateful I had people who love me around me to be there with me as I questioned my self worth and my future. Some blood work came back with mold and toxin poisoning that caused such a big reactions and flare up. I didn’t realize how hard it would be to work through this and not stress when it is difficult to look at yourself and not recognize what you see in the mirror."

She continued:

"I have major respect for people struggling out there. I hope you know you’re not alone. I’ve had to change my workout routines, my diet, and really focus on a closer relationship with God. I miss tortillas, pickles, chocolate, tequila, baked goods and cheese but I know that God has a plan for me. I know that I can put my worries and trust in him and that one day I’ll be able to eat all those yummy things again. For now I’m focusing on the present and counting my blessing of getting to be in Perth Australia for the first time ever God is good," wrote Raquel Rodriguez.

It remains to be seen when Raquel Rodriguez recovers to full health and returns to the ring.

