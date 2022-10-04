WWE Superstar Raquel Rodriguez wants women to main event major international premium live event

WWE Superstar Raquel Rodriguez has expressed her desire to see women headline a major international premium live event in the future.

Rodriguez made the move to the main roster in April, emerging victorious from her SmackDown debut against Cat Cardoza. In recent weeks, Big Mami Cool has been engaged in a feud with Damage CTRL. The two teams have been at war over the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships.

Speaking on NBC Sports Boston, Rodriguez expressed her belief that women would main event more international premium live events such as Crown Jewel:

"Yes, yes I do. I was very excited about the last trip they took to Saudi Arabia because they took so many women with them and we had so much of our women’s roster representing over there. It was so great. So yeah, I think women are gonna main event one of these Crown Jewel events for sure.” [H/T - Fightful]

Shotzi, who recently turned face, is assisting Raquel Rodriguez in her feud against Damage CTRL on SmackDown.

Raquel Rodriguez wants a WWE Women's Intercontinental Championship

Over the past few years, Triple H revealed several new titles on NXT, including the North American Championship and NXT Women's Tag Team Championship. As The Game establishes himself as the creative head of the company, fans can expect new titles or changes to the existing ones in the future.

Raquel Rodriguez recently lost the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship to Damage CTRL. Speaking on NBC Sports Boston, Big Mami Cool talked about having a mid-card title in the women's division similar to the Intercontinental or North American Championship:

"We have women from all over the world, from all over the country, from different backgrounds, different ethnicities. I think having an Intercontinental Championship, having a North American Championship for the women would be something that would be just a huge leap forward for the women's division in wrestling in general." [H/T - WrestlingNews]

It will be interesting to see a mid-card title in the women's division as fans want to see another title in the growing division.

