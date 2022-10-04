"Making new history" - Raquel Rodriguez wants WWE to unveil a new women’s championship

Raquel Rodriguez hopes to see more history made for the women in WWE soon.

Triple H has continued to strengthen and improve the women's division across RAW and SmackDown since taking over as the head of creative in July. But there are always new ways to better showcase the division, and Raquel Rodriguez has a great idea to help out with that.

The SmackDown Superstar recently sat down with Steve Fall of NBC Sports Boston to discuss a wide variety of subjects. When asked about the possibility of WWE introducing a secondary singles championship for the women, Rodriguez was entirely on board with that idea.

"I think that would be something so great for the women's division especially because we have so much diversity in the women's division," Raquel Rodriguez said. "We have women from all over the world, from all over the country, from different backgrounds, different ethnicities. I think having an Intercontinental Championship, having a North American Championship for the women would be something that would be just a huge leap forward for the women's division in wrestling in general." [H/T: WrestlingNews.co]

Raquel Rodriguez reflects on two-week reign as WWE Women's Tag Team Champion

Rodriguez captured her first WWE title on the main roster when she and Aliyah defeated Damage CTRL on the August 29 episode of Monday Night RAW.

Unfortunately for them, they lost the titles back to Damage CTRL just two weeks later - something Rodriguez admits is bittersweet.

"It's bittersweet. You know, you get a taste, and I hate to quote Nacho Libre at this time of my life, but you get a taste of the piece of the glory. You see what it tastes like," Raquel Rodriguez said. "That's exactly what it was. Aliyah and I had this moment and honestly, for the two weeks that it was, it was absolutely amazing."

Raquel further praised her tag team partner, calling Aliyah an amazing person.

"She's an amazing person as well. Getting to work with her and getting to be her tag team partner, and going through all of these things together with her is something that I'm going to cherish for life." [H/T: WrestlingNews.co]

What do you make of Raquel Rodriguez's comments? Would you like to see WWE introduce an Intercontinental Championship for the women's division? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

