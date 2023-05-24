"Rare L from HHH", "It was never his story" - WWE Universe reacts to Cody Rhodes' rumoured opponent at WrestleMania 40

WWE fans have turned their head as there are rumors about Cody Rhodes facing the current Intercontinental Champion Gunther at WrestleMania 40.

Given that The American Nightmare is currently a fan favorite and face of Monday Night RAW, the company has a potential plan for him at the upcoming Showcase of the Immortals.

Cody Rhodes returned to this year's Royal Rumble following a massive break from WWE, only to grab a chance to "finish his story" of becoming a world champion and making his family proud.

After punching his ticket to WrestleMania 39 with the Rumble win, the 37-year-old star challenged Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship.

Unfortunately, The Tribal Chief crushed his dream, and Cody Rhodes never got a chance to fight for the world title again because of Brock Lesnar in the picture.

According to the latest reports, the organization is working on a plan for The American Nightmare to face Gunther at next year's show. This outraged followers, who wanted him to finish his story without going against The Imperium's leader.

Check out fan reactions below:

A fan shared that if Triple H books Cody vs. Gunther at WrestleMania 40, it would be a big "L" for him.

Another fan said that beating Reigns is not Rhodes' story, but it is Jey Uso's story to dethrone his cousin.

A user also pointed out that Rhodes can win the 2023 Money in the Bank, and Gunther to win the upcoming Royal Rumble.

Some fans want to see The American Nightmare taking on The Imperium faction leader at SummerSlam 2023.

Bully Ray believes Cody Rhodes surpassed AEW in popularity with his WrestleMania 38 return

According to WWE icon Bully Ray spoke on the Busted Open Podcast, and the minute Rhodes appeared on the Grandest Stage of them All, he was at the pinnacle of stardom.

Cody Rhodes stunned the world by being the first superstar to return from AEW to WWE at WrestleMania 38. The Jacksonville-based promotion has a long history of attracting former WWE stars, so it was a surprise when it happened the opposite way.

"Make no mistake, Dave, the day Cody made his entrance and his return at WrestleMania, Cody became a much bigger star than he ever was in AEW. He became bigger than AEW, he became bigger than any talents in AEW because it's a different stage," Ray said. [H/T - Wrestling Inc]

Following Brock Lesnar's horrific attack on The American Dream's arm, Triple H gave him the go-ahead to fight the latter at Night of Champions. It remains to be seen who will emerge victorious at the upcoming premium live event.

What are your thoughts on Gunther vs. Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 40? Sound off in the comments section below.

