Overnight ratings for the February 11 episode of WWE SmackDown

The overnight ratings for the latest episode of WWE SmackDown have been reported.

According to Spoiler TV, the blue brand's viewership was up by 3.7% compared to last week.

This week's episode drew an average of 2.07 million viewers in the preliminary ratings. Hour one drew 2.053 million viewers, and the viewership increased slightly during the second hour to 2.096 million.

The show achieved a 0.5 rating in the key 18-49 demographic.

What happened this week on SmackDown?

This week's episode of SmackDown emanated from the Smoothie King Center, New Orleans, LA. WWE Official Sonya Deville kicked off the show by trying to fine Ronda Rousey USD 100,000 and get her suspended for her actions.

Adam Pearce intervened and read out an email from Vince McMahon that mentioned Deville was abusing her powers. She was also forbidden from interfering in the SmackDown Women's Championship match, or her job would be in jeopardy.

Los Lotharios defeated New Day's Big E and Kofi Kingston in a tag team matchup.

Next, Michael Cole sat with Roman Reigns and his special counsel for a one-on-one interview to discuss the Universal Championship match against Goldberg. Reigns claimed that he was the greatest Universal Champion of all time and issued a spoiler that he would "Goldberg" Goldberg at the Chamber.

Aliyah once again squared off against Natalya in singles action. However, this time the veteran got the win using the Sharpshooter. Following the match, Nattie tried to lay a beatdown on Aliyah, but Xia Lee came to the rescue.

On the latest episode of the In-Zayn podcast, Sami Zayn antagonized his guests Rick Boogs and Shinsuke Nakamura. Later, Zayn dropped the Intercontinental Champion with a Helluva Kick.

Happy Corbin defeated Cesaro in singles action with the End of Days.

Goldberg also spoke with Cole in a sit-down interview where he mentioned that his return was going to stick, and he vowed to end Roman's historic title reign.

In the main event, Charlotte Flair and Naomi battled it out for the SmackDown Women's Championship. Charlotte finally grabbed the win with the Natural Selection after a war of attrition.

After the match, Deville and Flair launched a 2-on-1 beatdown on Naomi. Ronda Rousey rushed to her aid and cleared the ring.

