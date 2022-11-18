RAW announcer Corey Graves feels Austin Theory is on the fast track to becoming the next megastar in WWE.

Theory showed a new and aggressive side to himself this week on Monday Night RAW. In a match with Dolph Ziggler, the youngster channeled a more vicious side and planted Ziggler with two A-Town Downs. However, instead of making the pin, he continued to punish his opponent, forcing the referee to call off the match as a DQ.

On this week's episode of After the Bell, Graves spoke about the events of this past Monday. He detailed that Theory still had to develop some finer aspects of his game but was on the road to becoming the next big star for the company.

"I believe in Austin Theory. I don’t believe he’s ‘that guy’ yet, but in my heart of hearts, as a nerd who’s spent way too much time studying the history of this business and watching it and loving it with all my being, I believe Austin Theory is the next megastar. And I think on Monday a lot of people started to believe as well." (H/T Sescoops)

Later that night on the same episode of RAW, Theory also laid out the United States Champion Seth Rollins to end the show.

Kevin Patrick feels Austin Theory was the star of WWE RAW

During the show, co-host and fellow WWE announcer Kevin Patrick also mentioned that Theory was the talking point of this week's show. He commended Theory for his performance on the red brand.

"This week, he was the star of the show for me," Patrick said. "I thought we saw the promo of the year. He needed a big promo, he needed a big performance, and we saw that." [From 2:37 - 2:47]

The 24-year-old showed a keen interest in the United States Championship, holding it aloft as the show went off the air. It will be interesting to see if he gets a shot at the Title at Survivor Series later this month.

