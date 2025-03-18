RAW general manager Adam Pearce sends a message to Samoa Joe

RAW general manager Adam Pearce recently sent a message to Samoa Joe. The former WWE Superstar celebrated his 46th birthday on March 17.

Joe was under contract with WWE from 2015 to 2022. He debuted in NXT at TakeOver: Unstoppable, preventing Kevin Owens from attacking an injured Sami Zayn. He previously competed for the company under the WWF banner during his brief stint at Ultimate Pro Wrestling, a developmental territory affiliated with the global juggernaut.

Taking to X/Twitter, Pearce greeted The Samoan Submission Machine on his birthday. He jokingly claimed that Joe turned 29.

"@SamoaJoe Happy 29, my brother," wrote Pearce.

Check out Pearce's post on X below.

After departing WWE, Joe returned to Ring of Honor, appearing at Supercard of Honor XV. He came to the aid of Jonathan Gresham and Lee Moriarty after they were attacked by Jay Lethal and Sonjay Dutt. Shortly afterward, Joe signed with AEW, where he even won the World Championship.

AJ Styles praised Samoa Joe for his athleticism

AJ Styles and Samoa Joe are veterans of the professional wrestling business. The two have shared the ring on multiple occasions, most notably during their time in TNA Wrestling.

On INSIGHT, The Phenomenal One pointed out how most of the professional wrestlers were of the same size, except Joe. He praised the 46-year-old legend for his athletic abilities. Styles said:

"Aside from [Samoa] Joe, we were all kind of a similar size. We weren't too big; we weren't too small; we were right there in the middle where we could work anybody. Joe, he's such an amazing athlete that he's not supposed to be able to do the things that he does and he's unbelievable. So, not everybody is a Samoa Joe!"

Joe is currently a member of The Opps, a faction also consisting of Hook and Katsuyori Shibata.

