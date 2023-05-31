RAW newcomer shares two-word reaction following Becky Lynch altercation

It seems like Becky Lynch is in a world of trouble right now on WWE RAW.

Not only did Lynch lose her match against WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus at Night of Champions thanks to an assist from Zoey Stark, but she was also on the receiving end of a two-on-one beatdown last night on Monday Night RAW.

Zoey Stark took to social media this afternoon to mock The Man following what transpired last night on WWE RAW, tweeting out:

"Looks good @trishstratuscom"

It certainly appears that Lynch could use some backup on WWE RAW sooner rather than later.

Does Becky Lynch need help with her current problems on WWE RAW?

With the newfound alliance between Trish Stratus and Zoey Stark on WWE RAW, Becky Lynch finds herself in a position where she could really use some backup.

Now would be an excellent time for WWE Hall of Famer Lita to return to RAW to assist Lynch in her rivalry with Stratus and Stark. Lita hasn't been seen on WWE programming since being taken out by Stratus backstage on the April 10 episode of Monday Night RAW.

Until Lynch finds some backup on the red brand, Stratus and Stark are going to continue to make The Man's life a living hell over the next several months.

Trish Stratus has been gloating about the past 72 hours on social media, trumpeting her new friendship with Stark in the process:

"You're welcome @ZoeyStarkWWE X @trishstratuscom Click link to see more of this pairing," Trish Stratus said in a tweet.

It remains to be seen if or when Lynch will get some backup on WWE RAW.

What do you make of Zoey Stark's tweet? Do you think Becky Lynch needs some backup in her current rivalry against Stark and Trish Stratus? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

