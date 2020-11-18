RAW ratings and viewership for Survivor Series go-home show revealed; Did the WWE title change help?

The latest episode of RAW, which was the go-home show for Survivor Series, averaged 1.778 million viewers, as revealed by Showbuzz Daily.

This week's figure was up 5.3% from last week's average of 1.690 million viewers.

The first hour of RAW had 1.868 million viewers compared to last week's first-hour number of 1.847 million. The viewership dipped in the second hour to 1.760 million viewers before dropping down further to 1.728 million in the third hour.

RAW: 1.78 million — Bryan Alvarez (@bryanalvarez) November 17, 2020

Last week's second hour drew 1.690 million, while the final hour had 1.532 million viewers.

When it comes to the Cable Top 150, RAW ranked at #5 with a 0.51 rating in the key 18-49 demographic, down from last week's 0.53 rating. Monday Night RAW was at the 29th spot in the viewership figures on cable TV, and it was a significant improvement from ranking at #39 for last week's episode.

The first hour had a 0.55 rating in the 18-49 demo, while the second hour got a 0.48 rating before going back up to 0.50 in the third hour.

RAW's third hour with the Drew McIntyre WWE Title win over Randy Orton was still the lowest in viewers BUT it beat hour two in 18-49, and they only lost 128,000 viewers on average over the entire three hours. — Bryan Alvarez (@bryanalvarez) November 17, 2020

The biggest takeaway from the ratings was the viewer retention for the third hour. It should be noted that the third-hour numbers for this week were the best since the WWE ThunderDome debuted on August 24th.

The biggest moments from this week's WWE RAW

The WWE Championship match event between Drew McIntyre and Randy Orton indeed did the trick by ensuring that WWE didn't experience a big drop.

Drew McIntyre defeated Randy Orton in the main event to become a 2-time WWE Champion. The headliner had a big-match feel to it as WWE aired a great video package to hype up the match. Drew McIntyre also had a grand PPV-worthy entrance, which made the occasion feel even more special.

RAW had many other entertaining moments that would have helped to keep the viewers invested throughout the show. Bray Wyatt and Miz had a fun little match in which Alexa Bliss stole the show with her shenanigans.

Dana Brooke and Mandy Rose, who suffered injuries, were taken out of the Survivor Series team and replaced by Lacey Evans and Peyton Royce.

The New Day retained the RAW Tag Team titles in a great TV match against Cedric Alexander and Shelton Benjamin of The Hurt Business. RETRIBUTION picked up a much-needed win against four Superstars from the men's Survivor Series team of RAW.

WWE stacked up the final episode of RAW before Survivor Series, and the decision certainly paid dividends.