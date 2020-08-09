RAW to see Superstar written off television ending run in WWE [Spoiler]

It was reported previously that Ric Flair was to be written off television once and for all soon and that his run with Randy Orton was not going to run long. However, without being written off, Ric Flair was kept off WWE RAW for a few weeks as a result of his wife, Wendy Barlow, testing positive for Covid-19. While the angle was set to happen a couple of weeks ago, last week's RAW saw Ric Flair back and at Randy Orton's side. Now, Wrestling News has reported that the angle is finally set to go down either on this episode of WWE RAW or in the coming weeks leading up to WWE SummerSlam.

Ric Flair to be written off television on WWE RAW

In a report from Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, he revealed that the angle involving Randy Orton and Ric Flair had been taped.

“It’s already taped so Ric Flair is there and the Ric Flair angle I guess is probably already taped unless they canned it. At the last word, when they were doing the taping that afternoon, the Ric Flair angle was definitely still on the show. The only two things that were there [in the script] were Shane McMahon’s thing and the Ric Flair-Randy Orton angle and then they threw that show together at the end.”

While Meltzer did not go in-depth into the angle that's going to take place between Randy Orton and Ric Flair on WWE RAW, Wrestling News' report shed further light on that. They reported that they had been told that during the weeks leading up to Randy Orton vs Drew McIntyre at WWE SummerSlam, the feeling is that they had better focus on those two Superstars and that there is no need for Ric Flair in the feud. As a result of this, he is to be written off from television.

For the moment, it's not confirmed whether this will happen on this week's WWE RAW or not, but it could be on any one of the WWE RAW episodes leading up to WWE SummerSlam.