Nikki A.S.H reveals interesting use for her ring attire ahead of RAW?

It's the final Monday Night Raw of the year this week and Nikki A.S.H seems to be preparing rather interestingly to feature on the show. The Scottish superhero has enjoyed her new character change quite a bit this year.

In all, with the chaotic superhero shenanigans of Nikki A.S.H. happening recently, the former Raw Women's tag team champion has posted another intriguing claim on Twitter. Nikki posted a pic of herself out of costume backstage saying she had lent her superhero suit to Mrs. Claus for some last-minute Christmas Gift runs.

Nikki A.S.H , ALMOST SUPER HERO @WWENikkiASH



I couldn’t take a picture in my A.S.H costume as Mrs Claus had to borrow it for some last minute post Christmas gift runs 🎁



The elves were working hard this year in the N. pole 🥶 ❄️☃️🤶🏻🎄 Tonight! Final #WWERAW of 2021!!!! 🦸🏻‍♀️I couldn’t take a picture in my A.S.H costume as Mrs Claus had to borrow it for some last minute post Christmas gift runs 🎁The elves were working hard this year in the N. pole 🥶 ❄️☃️🤶🏻🎄 Tonight! Final #WWERAW of 2021!!!! 🦸🏻‍♀️ I couldn’t take a picture in my A.S.H costume as Mrs Claus had to borrow it for some last minute post Christmas gift runs 🎁 The elves were working hard this year in the N. pole 🥶 ❄️☃️🤶🏻🎄 https://t.co/yrfWwKucTa

Perhaps this could mean we might see Nikki A.S.H as her normal self out of superhero costume on RAW as well? That could make for quite an entertaining segment on the final show of the year.

Looks like we'll just have to wait a bit to catch Nikki A.S.H. in action on the last RAW of 2021.

Nikki A.S.H accomplished a lot on Monday Night Raw in 2021

2021 saw Nikki go through an entire character evolution from the psychotic Scottish Cross to donning a superhero suit and claiming to be almost a superhero.

The gimmick had rather entertaining crowd support going for it which only grew with time. The vocal fan support saw her go on to win the Women's Money in the Bank match and cash in on Charlotte Flair the next night to become Raw Women's Champion.

Nikki A.S.H winning the Women's Championship on Raw the next night was one of the most heartwarming and exciting moments of the year. However, the championship reign proved to be a bit short, clocking in at only 33 days after she lost the title to Charlotte at Summerslam.

Nikki has since joined forces with Rhea Ripley to form a tag team alliance and successfully won the Raw Women's tag team championship together.

Also Read Article Continues below

What do you think about Nikki A.S.H's character evolution in 2021? Let us know your opinion in the comments below.

Edited by Ryan K Boman