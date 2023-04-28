RAW or SmackDown? Popular star asks fans to pick the right brand for upcoming WWE Draft

The WWE Draft begins this week, and superstars are anxiously waiting to see whether they will end up on RAW or SmackDown. Popular star Chelsea Green recently took to Twitter to see which brand her fans want to see her on.

The Draft will begin this week on Friday Night SmackDown, while the second night of the draft will be held on the upcoming episode of RAW. The company has released an extended list of superstars who are eligible for the draft.

Green is currently signed to the RAW brand, and it will be interesting to see where she ends up following the event. She recently took to Twitter to ask her friends whether she would fit better on RAW or SmackDown.

"SmackDown or Raw? Night 1 of the @WWE draft is going to be very interesting… 😏"

Chelsea Green also added that Night 1 of the draft on SmackDown will be very interesting. She is a popular face on the roster who will likely be picked by one of the brands.

Chelsea Green is working with WWE star Sonya Deville as a heel

Chelsea Green returned to WWE in January 2023 and was a surprise entrant in the Women’s Royal Rumble. She has continued to feature on weekly episodes ever since.

Fans have seen the heel work well together with Sonya Deville over the past several weeks. They worked together in the Women’s WrestleMania Showcase match but failed to win the contest.

However, Green and Deville have proven to be an entertaining team on-screen. They have gotten under Adam Pearce's skin more often than not, and have stayed relevant with some great backstage segments. He has pitched a hilarious name for the duo.

It will be interesting to see whether WWE keeps the two women together following the draft. It would be unfortunate to see them get drafted to different brands as they have the potential to challenge for the Women’s Tag Team Championships down the line.

Do you want to see Chelsea Green on RAW or SmackDown? Sound off in the comments section below.

