"COMPLAINT DEPARTMENT" - Adam Pearce hilariously roasts popular WWE tag team with unique name

WWE official Adam Pearce recently reacted to a popular SmackDown Superstar’s post on Twitter. Sonya Deville was on the receiving end of Pearce’s hilarious roast after asking fans for a suggestion.

Deville has been performing on SmackDown for several months but has failed to win any major titles. She was recently paired up with RAW Superstar Chelsea Green to form a tag team.

The duo competed in the Women's WrestleMania Showcase that involved three other tag teams. Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler won the match after Shotzi taped out to an armbar.

Deville and Green are just getting started in WWE, and the former took to Twitter to ask her fans to suggest a tag team name for them.

Adam Pearce took a shot at them and hilariously roasted them by pitching the name "Complaint Department."

Fans have seen both Deville and Green complain about their matches and bookings in recent months, especially to Adam Pearce. The former authority figure also recently claimed that she is undefeated at WrestleMania despite her team's loss at this year's show.

Vince Russo isn’t too happy with Sonya Deville and Chelsea Green’s story in WWE

It’s no secret that WWE put Sonya Deville and Chelsea Green together in a tag team without any backstory. The two superstars appeared on different brands before being paired together for WrestleMania 39.

On a recent episode of Legion of RAW, Vince Russo spoke about the two superstars’ pairing in the company. He said that the storyline came out of nowhere, and Sonya changed her gimmick overnight without any backstory.

"We have Chelsea Green and Sonya Deville, now they're 'Karens?' Do they not know what a 'Karen' is? First of all, 'Karens' are not attractive. They're usually unattractive on the inside and out. Second of all, I've seen Deville on this show for at least three years. Now all of a sudden she's a 'Karen?' Come on guys, like that's what I'm talking about," Russo said.

Adam Pearce’s suggestion fits perfectly, as the two superstars are seen complaining nonstop and have become "Karens" in WWE.

It would be great to see the company pick the name and give the tag team a good run.

