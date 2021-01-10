RAW and SmackDown Superstars to possibly be a part of WWE Superstar Spectacle, additional details revealed (Exclusive)

SK Wrestling has learned that various RAW and SmackDown stars will be part of WWE Superstar Spectacle, the upcoming show airing on Sony Ten 1 and Sony Ten 3 on 26th January. We had previously reported the names of some of the Indian talents who could be a part of the show, as confirmed in the tweet shared below.

Which RAW and SmackDown stars are likely to be a part of WWE Superstar Spectacle?

While our sources maintain that the names of the RAW and SmackDown Superstars could change at any moment, some of the names that are being considered are Drew McIntyre, AJ Styles, Charlotte Flair, The New Day, Bayley, and Rey Mysterio.

As first broken by SK Wrestling and now announced by @WWEIndia, the name of the new #WWENXT India show will be "Superstar Spectacle."https://t.co/0XkgQd7ljC — SK Wrestling (@SKWrestling_) January 9, 2021

In addition to the RAW and SmackDown stars and Indian talents such as Jinder Mahal, Kavita Devi, and Indus Sher, WWE Superstar Spectacle is also likely to have a prominent WWE legend present. Gurvinder Singh, Laxmi Rajpoot, and Sukhwinder Grewal, three men who were shortlisted when WWE conducted tryouts in India last year, could also feature on Superstar Spectacle.

Based on the information we have received, WWE Superstar Spectacle is likely to be taped in the United States, and will be aired as a television special over one (or maybe two) nights and will not be an ongoing show at this point. Everything, however, could change in the days to come.