RAW star accidentally revealed her sexuality to WWE on live TV 8 years ago 

A WWE RAW Superstar recently disclosed that she didn't mean to reveal her sexuality to the company eight years ago.

In 2015, Sonya Deville was part of the Tough Enough reality series and was asked if she was in a relationship during her audition. Sonya wasn't expecting the question and admitted that she had a girlfriend.

The 29-year-old revealed in an exclusive interview with The Messenger that she didn't intend on coming out during her audition for Tough Enough but simply told the truth.

"One of the questions from the higher-ups in the audition process was, 'Are you in a relationship?,' which is a pretty straightforward question to most. I was not really out and open about my sexuality at the time, but I did have a girlfriend. I got nervous, but I told the truth and I was like, 'Oh, yeah, I have a girlfriend.' That's how it happened. It was something that was super unintentional," she said. [H/T: The Messenger]

Sonya Deville on being an openly gay WWE Superstar

Sonya Deville has embraced a whole new community of fans after coming out to the WWE Universe.

She is currently in a tag team with Chelsea Green, and the two entertain fans by constantly getting on the nerves of WWE official Adam Pearce. Deville also spent some time as an authority figure in the company as SmackDown GM before becoming an active superstar once again.

During her conversation with The Messenger, Sonya disclosed that she is proud of who she is and has discovered a whole new community of people on social media after revealing her sexuality.

"Over the last almost decade, I've been able to be more proud of who I am and learn to love myself more. Which in turn has allowed me to embrace this entire community of people online, on social media, and hear their stories — and just find a whole other community that I belong to and am proud to be a part of. It's been really cool," said Deville. [H/T: The Messenger]

Sonya Deville is yet to win a championship in the company but still has plenty of time to do so. Only time will tell if Sonya Deville and Chelsea Green go after Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler for the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship in the weeks ahead.

