RAW star assaults Roman Reigns at the end of SmackDown

Roman Reigns during his entrance on an edition of SmackDown
Roman Reigns during his entrance on an edition of SmackDown
Modified May 14, 2022 08:25 AM IST
News

One-half of the RAW Tag Team Champions, Riddle kneed Roman Reigns in the face during the closing segment of SmackDown.

Following Riddle's match with Sami Zayn, The Usos stated they would give RK-Bro an update on the proposed unification of the tag team titles by the end of the night. Later on, The Tribal Chief claimed that The Bloodline had smashed everyone who had come their way, including John Cena and Brock Lesnar. He further stated that everyone was terrified of him and that he was untouchable.

A different level. ☝️#SmackDown @WWERomanReigns @WWEUsos @HeymanHustle https://t.co/sujExKjA0j

As he continued, The Usos being issued a challenge for the tag team titles, RK-Bro interrupted them. The RAW Tag Team Champions claimed the unification title match needed to happen. Orton mocked The Bloodline by highlighting that RK Bro would be the first Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions.

The Usos accepted the challenge with the condition that it takes place next week on SmackDown. When the SmackDown Tag Team Champions claimed they would be the ones to emerge victorious, Riddle kneed Reigns in his face, much to his surprise.

.@SuperKingofBros just kneed The Head of the Table!#SmackDown @WWERomanReigns @HeymanHustle @WWEUsos https://t.co/J1paSBuAtf

This seemed to come as Riddle's response to Roman Reigns, who mocked the former, saying he was not Hall of Fame worthy, following their match at WrestleMania Backlash.

What did you think of Riddle's assault on The Head of the Table? Let us know in the comments.

