Roman Reigns flashed his comedy chops following WWE WrestleMania Backlash

Roman Reigns stood tall at WWE WrestleMania Backlash this weekend, leading The Bloodline to victory over Drew McIntyre and RK-Bro in a special six-man challenge.

The Undisputed WWE Universal Champion wasn't done ruining his opponents' psyche just yet, however. After the event, Reigns took to social media to fire a shot at one of his fellow combatants.

Reflecting on the ridiculous amount of talent that he shared a ring with in Providence, Rhode Island, Reigns claimed that the squared circle hosted several future Hall of Famers. However, he took a dig at Riddle, purposely leaving him off the list:

“Good god, it was just filled with future Hall of Famers. Well, hold up, we have Riddle in there too, you know what I'm saying? *laughs* He's gonna learn, he's gonna learn.”

It's perfectly acceptable for the top guy in WWE to do a little trash talking from time to time, and Roman has shown his ability to drop dimes on anyone.

Riddle hasn't built up the WWE resume that the other performers in the match already have

To be fair, the youngster hasn't been with the promotion for nearly as long as the other participants in the contest. Most of the WWE Universe will also admit that he had a couple of stops and starts upon his entrance to the main roster.

That being the case, Roman had a legitimate point: Riddle really hasn't forged that type of legacy yet.

But it was the sarcasm in The Tribal Chief's voice that made this wisecrack priceless. Once again, Reigns is showing why he's on the greatest run of his career.

He's the Undisputed Universal Champion. He's the number one man in all of pro wrestling and sports entertainment. And now? He's throwing out the equivalent of a "Yo' Momma" joke, dissing fools left and right.

While he may be good at playing the dozens, when he's not talking trash, he's the biggest star in the industry. How's now feeling his oats after many years where he was as uncomfortable and uneasy as a pig on roller skates. Today, he's free-flowing... and snapping at his fellow superstars.

Roman Reigns just delivered a nice zinger to Riddle. Hopefully, we get the chance to see these two settle it in the ring. Then the former MMA star can show The Tribal Chief just how much Hall of Fame potential he really has.

What do you think about the tongue-in-cheek shot that Roman Reigns fired in Riddle's direction? Where do you see this feud headed going forward? Please share your thoughts and opinions in the comments section below.

