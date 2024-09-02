RAW star & backstage producer makes sudden appearance after No Mercy 2024; attacks Trick Williams

  • home icon
By Rohit Nath
Modified Sep 02, 2024 02:21 GMT
Whoop that Trick! (Pic Courtesy: WWE on YouTube)
Trick Williams was the special guest referee in the main event of NXT No Mercy 2024, but the show ended with a RAW Superstar attacking him and taking him out ahead of their match.

The main event of NXT No Mercy saw TNA star Joe Hendry make history as the first contracted talent from the promotion to headline a WWE Premium Live Event. He delivered in a big way but ultimately fell short to NXT Champion "All Ego" Ethan Page.

Trick Williams had to hit the count after not seeing the low-blow hit by Ethan Page. After the match ended, RAW Superstar and NXT/Speed Producer Pete Dunne appeared out of nowhere to attack Williams.

Pete Dunne has been active on RAW and NXT, and this attack was ahead of his clash against Williams this week. In case you didn't know, Dunne has also been working backstage as a producer for WWE Speed and even NXT - likely getting knowledge so he can eventually transition into a backstage role once his in-ring career is over.

As for Williams, the predictions of his "turn" manifested in a hilarious way that you can see below:

This clip was taken after the show went off the air.

Edited by Jacob Terrell
