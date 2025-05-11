RAW star helps Dominik Mysterio retain IC Title after Judgment Day members get evicted at WWE Backlash

Dominik Mysterio defended his Intercontinental Championship against Penta at WWE Backlash. A RAW star helped him retain the title, but it wasn't a Judgment Day member.

During the match, the former AEW star nailed Dirty Dom with a Mexican Destroyer on the apron. After that, Carlito appeared at ringside, followed by Finn Balor and JD McDonagh. Dominik held Penta for Balor to hit, but the latter decided to grab a chair instead.

However, the referee saw him holding the weapon, and Finn Balor, JD McDonagh, and Carlito got ejected from ringside. Penta then took them down outside with a Tope Con Hilo. Balor got on the apron and distracted the ref. El Grande Americano came out and knocked Penta off the top rope with a headbutt, having the steel plate inside his mask.

Dominik Mysterio capitalized and hit Penta with a frog splash to win the match and retain the IC Title via pinfall. El Grande Americano cost Penta the Intercontinental Championship match at WWE Backlash. The latter could have won his first title in the company, but now he'll have to wait.

Meanwhile, Dominik Mysterio is still referring to himself as the greatest Intercontinental Champion of all time.

About the author Israel Lutete Israel Lutete is an award-winning writer with over 15 years of extensive knowledge about professional wrestling. He has been a featured contributor at Sportskeeda since 2018. He is committed to writing articles that you, the reader, will enjoy and find informative.



