"It didn't turn out the way I thought" - Former champion on Johnny Gargano's WWE return

Austin Theory commented on Johnny Gargano's surprise return to WWE on Monday Night RAW last week.

The two stars were part of a stable known as The Way during their time in NXT. It also included Dexter Lumis, Indi Hartwell, and Candice LeRae. Johnny Gargano's final match was at NXT War Games, following which he departed from the company in December 2021.

The first-ever NXT Triple Crown Champion had a brief reunion with Mr. Money in the Bank on the Red brand, which ended with the latter getting laid out with a super-kick.

During a recent interview with Shakiel Mahjouri of SHAK Wrestling, Austin Theory stated that he was excited to see Johnny Gargano back in WWE, but things didn't go the way he expected them to.

"It was just kinda one of those last minute things that you find out, and you kind of realize like, 'Woah, this is happening, okay.' So for me, I mean obviously I was really excited, and even to think where this could go, and it didn't turn out the way I thought it was going to. But I get it, I get it," said Theory. (2:15-2:38)

Austin Theory on working with Johnny Gargano in The Way

During the same interview with SHAK Wrestling, the former United States Champion said being in the group allowed him to be more of himself as opposed to trying to be a serious wrestler all the time.

"It's like one of those things where you get into this and you're doing the wrestling, and it's almost like everybody's like, 'Yeah, figure out who you are.' And it's so easy to say, but for me, I was constantly trying to figure out, like, outside the ring I'm a very goofy, just good time laid-back person."

Theory reflected on working alongside Johnny Wrestling in NXT and how his personality changed while being a part of The Way.

"And I'm always trying to be this real serious wrestler and I was like, 'Man, this is not it.' And when I got with Johnny, I was like, 'Hey, could I try something,' and he was so open to it and it kinda opened up this door of personality and all this fun you see. And I noticed that the way we would act, it kinda just spread around and had everybody just having a good time." (3:08-3:55)

Johnny Gargano mentioned winning the WWE Championship as one of his dreams, and Austin Theory could become the next world champion if he successfully cashes in his Money in the Bank contract.

