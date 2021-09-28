RAW star likes tweet about WWE's "ridiculous booking" of Roman Reigns vs "The Demon"

Ricochet wasn't a fan of WWE's "ridiculous booking" of Roman Reigns and 'The Demon' at last night's Extreme Rules pay-per-view.

At Extreme Rules, Roman Reigns took on 'The Demon' Finn Balor, with the Universal title on the line. The match, although entertaining, was marred by the way it concluded. Balor climbed to the top rope in the final moments of the bout, but the rope suddenly broke and he fell on the ring mat.

Reigns finished him off with a thunderous Spear to retain the Universal title. Wrestling Twitter, as expected, was livid over how the match ended.

RAW Superstar Ricochet later took to Twitter to like a tweet about WWE's booking of Roman Reigns vs The Demon.

Roman Reigns vs "The Demon" ended an already underwhelming show on a bad note

Extreme Rules 2021 didn't impress the WWE Universe much and was heavily criticized by fans on social media. Most fans complained about the fact that only the main event had an "Extreme Rules" stipulation attached to it.

Reigns has been the top star on WWE for more than a year at this point. The Tribal Chief is dubbed by many as the greatest Universal Champion in history. He has beaten the very best on SmackDown in his quest to stay on top.

Fans were already annoyed at the idea of booking The Demon in a title match against Reigns, as they didn't want to see him suffer a loss. Last night's loss at Extreme Rules was The Demon's first on the main roster.

Ricochet himself hasn't been booked well for a long time now. He has previously expressed his views on his booking, on social media:

The entire Again, I believe I have the most wins on Raw this year. Plus won a Title within a couple months of arriving to raw.I love being a portrayed as a superhero to hopefully millions of children and people around the world.The entire @WWEUniverse pushes me to be better everyday. t.co/lOckSrmZt3 Again, I believe I have the most wins on Raw this year. Plus won a Title within a couple months of arriving to raw.



