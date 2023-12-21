RAW star is "one of Vince McMahon's personal favorites" and a future Hall of Famer, ex-WWE IC Champion says

Vince McMahon oversaw WWE's creative direction for 40 years before being replaced by Triple H in 2022. In a recent YouTube video, former WWE star Ryback revealed that R-Truth is one of McMahon's favorite wrestlers.

R-Truth, real name Ron Killings, initially worked for WWE between 1999 and 2001 under the name K-Kwik. In 2008, the 51-year-old returned as R-Truth and quickly became one of the most entertaining superstars on the roster.

Ryback said on his Ryback TV YouTube channel that Truth always delivers regardless of his spot on the card. The one-time Intercontinental Champion also discussed McMahon's view of the RAW star:

"No matter what role he's been asked to play as a physical actor/professional wrestler, he has hit home runs time and time again," Ryback stated. "Whether it's being the WWE 24/7 Champion, doing impromptu promos, or headlining pay-per-views against The Rock and John Cena. The guy is liked by everyone, from wrestlers, office personnel, and he's even one of Vince McMahon's personal favorites." [0:16 – 0:38]

On November 25, R-Truth returned at Survivor Series: WarGames after a year-long absence due to a torn quad. In recent weeks, he has appeared in several segments with The Judgment Day on RAW.

Ryback on R-Truth's WWE Hall of Fame credentials

The WWE Hall of Fame ceremony is held every year at the start of WrestleMania weekend. Five legends were inducted into the 2023 Hall of Fame, including Rey Mysterio and Stacy Keibler.

Ryback believes R-Truth is destined to receive a Hall of Fame induction when his career ends:

"He's had one of the best bodies in the game since the time he came into wrestling. He's been consistently great throughout all of his years in pro wrestling, and he's been pretty much injury-free up until recently. And when it's all said and done, and I don't even know when that is because he could very well go until he's 70 because he looks exactly the same as when he came in, he's gonna be a first ballot Hall of Famer." [0:39 – 1:01]

On the December 18 episode of RAW, R-Truth defeated JD McDonagh in a Miracle on 34th Street Fight.

Please credit Ryback TV and give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription if you use quotes from this article.