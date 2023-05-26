RAW star provides an update on his much anticipated WWE debut

After signing for the company in 2021, 22-year-old WWE Superstar Gable Stevenson has yet to make his official in-ring debut.

The Olympic gold medalist was drafted to Monday Night RAW in October 2021, with many touting Stevenson to be the next breakout star for the company. However, with the exception of a few sporadic appearances, Gable has yet to make his mark on the industry.

During a recent interview with KSTP, Stevenson was asked how close he is to eventually debuting for World Wrestling Entertainment.

"I want to go out there on TV. I want to be the person people thought I was, and I don’t want any doubt in my mind that I’m not. I’m getting the hang of doing everything the correct way – landing right, match psychology, everything in between. I’m flourishing, and hopefully they see it, too. I’m excited because people haven’t really seen the real Gable because amateur wrestling kind of shelves a portion because we’re used to guys being disciplined." (H/T KSTP)

Gable Stevenson is hoping to follow in the footsteps of many other successful athletes who make the switch to pro wrestling, with top names like Brock Lesnar, Kurt Angle, and Ronda Rousey all achieving great things in the squared circle.

WWE veteran had some harsh words for Gable Stevenson

Last December, the Olympian appeared on SmackDown with a fellow gold medalist, Kurt Angle, as the two looked to entertain the former WWE Champion's hometown crowd in Pittsburgh.

However, some felt that Gable's appearance fell rather flat, with Jim Cornette critiquing the young star's personality on his Experience podcast.

"Poor Kurt, 25 years later, he's had injuries, he can barely hold on to the f***ing hose, and Gable Steveson, that they're trying to give a rub here, just proved that he can drive a goddam stick shift milk truck, and he has no other involvement in this whatsoever because he has the personality of f***ing leaf lettuce." [H/T Sportskeeda]

WWE Fans got a taste of what Gable Stevenson can do in the ring last year at WrestleMania 38 as he perfectly suplexed the former RAW Tag Team Champion, Chad Gable.

