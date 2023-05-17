RAW star reacts to Roman Reigns' rumored WWE hiatus

Following reports made yesterday that Roman Reigns will soon be working fewer dates as he seemingly looks to make the move over to the bright lights of Hollywood, WWE superstar Veer has commented on the news.

Over the years, top WWE stars like Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson, John Cena, and Batista have all made the switch to acting, as all three performers have had great successes on the big screen.

With Roman possibly set to leave the ring for the movie set, Veer, whose early career as a baseball prodigy was immortalized in the 2014 movie, Million Dollar Arm, jokingly reacted to the possibility of The Tribal Cheif's new career.

"Some star in films.... some have films made about them." tweeted Veer.

Alongside Jinder Mahal and Sanga as part of the faction known as Indus Sher, Veer was recently drafted to Monday Night RAW, with the team having picked up a win earlier this week.

Former WWE writer on who should take Roman Reigns' titles

After defeating Cody Rhodes in the main event of WrestleMania 39 last month, The Head of The Table is approaching 1000 days as the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion, with his current reign at 989.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, former WWE head writer Vince Russo questioned who, if any, has the star power and ability to defeat Roman.

"Whoever it is bro, if it's not Cody Rhodes, then they're not there yet. It's somebody that's not there. It's nobody on the current roster," said Russo.

During his current historic run as World Champion, Roman Reigns has defeated many big names, including John Cena, Brock Lesnar, Edge, Daniel Bryan, Cody Rhodes, Goldberg, and Sami Zayn.

Which WWE Superstar will be the one to dethrone Roman Reigns? Give us your thoughts in the comments section below.

