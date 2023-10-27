Sami Zayn recently competed in a match at a WWE Live Event. One of his opponents from the fight shared a message for him on social media.

WWE is currently holding multiple shows in Germany. The most recent one took place in Cologne on October 26th. In one of the matches, Sami Zayn teamed up with old friend Jey Uso to take on the team of JD McDonagh and Dominik Mysterio. The former Bloodline members won the bout as Jey Uso pinned JD McDonagh.

After the event, JD McDonagh took to his Instagram account to send a message to long-time rival Sami Zayn. He shared a photograph from the match. In the picture shared by McDonagh, he could be seen clotheslining the Great Liberator:

"Intercepted," he wrote.

JD McDonagh has been trying hard to impress the members of The Judgment Day. Although he took the pin in a match against two of the biggest rivals of the faction, he performed well during the fight, and the Irish Superstar still wishes to become a part of the dominant group.

WWE is looking to expand with events in new countries

WWE is trying to expand its marketplace by setting up major events in different parts of the world. The Stamford-based company hosted the Money In The Bank event in London. A major event, Crown Jewel, is scheduled for Saudi next week.

Earlier this year, the company announced next year's Elimination Chamber premium live event for Australia. The most recent announcement was regarding a new event, Bash in Berlin, to be hosted in Germany. And if reports are to be believed, the company plans to host a major premium live event in Paris next year.

