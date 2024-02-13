RAW star shares heartfelt update of her husband ahead of WWE return

A WWE RAW Superstar recently shared a social media update featuring her husband, who has been on hiatus due to injury. The name in question is The Viking Raiders' Valhalla.

Valhalla's husband Erik's last appearance on WWE television was on the September 4, 2023, episode of Monday Night RAW as The Viking Raiders faced an unlikely pairing of Drew McIntyre and Matt Riddle. The former Tag Team Champions secured the win after a highly entertaining contest. Unfortunately, Erik suffered a neck injury that has kept him out of action ever since.

Valhalla recently took to Instagram to share a heartfelt update with her followers. The 30-year-old posted a photograph of her husband and son cuddling on an airplane:

"Bone of my bone, flesh of my flesh," she wrote.

You can check the Instagram post below:

Following his partner's unfortunate injury, Ivar has proved his mettle in singles competition, as he put on highly entertaining matches against almost every opponent.

Ivar is currently scheduled to face Bobby Lashley on the upcoming edition of the red brand in an Elimination Chamber Match qualifier. The winner of this year's Elimination Chamber will go on to challenge Seth Rollins for the World Heavyweight Championship at WrestleMania XL.

WWE RAW Superstar Erik provides injury update

The devastating neck injury suffered by Erik last year has put him out of action for a while. The former 24/7 Champion had to undergo surgery to begin his road to recovery.

Erik took to Instagram a couple of months after getting injured to provide an update on his injury. The 39-year-old revealed he had gone through a successful C6/C7 neck fusion surgery:

"I cannot express the proper gratitude and thankfulness to the amazing Dr Cordover and his incredible staff at @andrews_sports_medicine and St Vincent’s Hospital in Birmingham, AL, and to @wwe for always making sure I have the best care possible. C6 / C7 fusion surgery was successful and recovery begins now. I’m excited for all the possibilities once my cybernetic upgrades come fully online," wrote Erik.

With Ivar showcasing his in-ring abilities in singles competitions, it will be interesting to see the future direction of The Viking Raiders following Erik's much-anticipated return to the Stamford-based company.

When do you think Erik will make his WWE RAW return? Sound off in the comments section below.

